USS Oklahoma Honors

U.S. service members participate in an honorable carry ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 24, 2021. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency hosted ceremonies to return remains and pay tribute to the 429 sailors and Marines lost aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The remains were returned from the DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., as the USS Oklahoma Project nears completion. In 2003, there were 394 Sailors and Marines unaccounted for from the USS Oklahoma; as of June 2021, more than 338 of those had been identified.