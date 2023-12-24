An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine handles barbed wire forming a barricade outdoors.

Wire Work

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared Earp sets up a controlled entry point at a forward arming and refueling point during Exercise Eagle Wrath 21 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, July 23, 2021. The annual exercise aims to increase the combat readiness of Marine Wing Support Squadron 171.

Photo Gallery