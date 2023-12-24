Wire Work Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared Earp sets up a controlled entry point at a forward arming and refueling point during Exercise Eagle Wrath 21 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, July 23, 2021. The annual exercise aims to increase the combat readiness of Marine Wing Support Squadron 171. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.58 MB) Tags: marine corps, indo-pacific, eagle wrath 21 Photo By: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Justin J. Marty VIRIN: 210727-M-GV442-1242Y.JPG Photo Gallery