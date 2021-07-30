Ready for School U.S. Marines and civilians assigned to Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in Dededo, Guam, move tables and chairs to help Finegayan Elementary School prepare for students to return to school in Dededo, July 30, 2021. Community service and volunteer events allow service members to build positive relationships and give back to the community. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.91 MB) Tags: Humanitarian aid, Partnerships, coronavirus Photo By: Stanley James, Marine Corps VIRIN: 210730-M-IM546-1001.JPG Photo Gallery