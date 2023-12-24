An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two service members in hazmat suits are hosed down by another.

Clean Caution

Michigan Air National Guard firefighters work with Latvian firefighters during a simulated chemical spill at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., Aug. 2, 2021. The event was part of Northern Strike, a multi-component, multinational exercise designed to build readiness and enhance interoperability with allied forces.

Photo Gallery