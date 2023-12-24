An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers stand and talk in front of a parked helicopter.

Mission Prep

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force Bravo prepare to fly to Guantanamo Bay Naval Base to establish a forward operations center at Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, Aug. 16, 2021. Two CH-47 Chinook helicopters, two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and task force personnel deployed from Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, to support U.S. Southern Command operations assisting Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

