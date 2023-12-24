Arlington Honors

A soldier assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” takes part in military funeral honors for Army Cpl. Lloyd Odom at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Aug. 11, 2021. Odom was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, when his unit was attacked by Chinese forces. He was taken prisoner and died of his wounds on Jan. 31, 1951.