Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A female soldier wearing a face mask and gloves points a finger and watches as another soldier, whose face mask is pulled down beneath his chin, swabs his nose.

Screening Test

Army Sgt. Nini Puello of the 7202 Medical Support Unit instructs Army Sgt. Brandon Whittemore on how to use a nasal swab for a COVID-19 screening test at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 9, 2021. Many Army Reserve soldiers are returning to the field and in-person training after a year of virtual battle assemblies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 7202 Medical Support Unit tested soldiers participating in Combined Support Training Exercise and Global Medic to ensure the safety of personnel.

