Temperature Check Air Force Airman 1st Class Chelsea James, right, a medical technician with the 23rd Medical Group, checks an airman’s temperature at Moody Air Force Base, Ga., Aug. 17, 2021. The Defense Department, Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are partnering to provide vaccines for DOD personnel. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.72 MB) Tags: coronavirus Photo By: Air Force Airman 1st Class Megan Estrada VIRIN: 210816-F-WE075-1003A.JPG Photo Gallery