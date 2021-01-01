An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A child sleeps while using a military jacket as a blanket.

Safe Slumber

An Afghan child sleeps aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, kept warm by the uniform of the C-17 loadmaster, during an evacuation flight from Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 15, 2021. Service members helped facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan.

Photo Gallery