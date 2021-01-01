Safe Slumber An Afghan child sleeps aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, kept warm by the uniform of the C-17 loadmaster, during an evacuation flight from Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 15, 2021. Service members helped facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.81 MB) Tags: Air Force, Afghanistan, oar Photo By: Courtesy photo VIRIN: 210815-D-D0477-410C.JPG Photo Gallery