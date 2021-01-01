Helping Hands U.S. Marines, along with British and Turkish forces assist a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 20, 2021. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a non-combatant evacuation operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.18 MB) Tags: humanitarian aid, afghanistan, oar, afghanistan evacuation Photo By: Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla VIRIN: 210820-M-AU949-0101A.JPG Photo Gallery