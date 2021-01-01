An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two service members help life a child onto a truck with help from others on the ground.

Helping Hands

U.S. Marines, along with British and Turkish forces assist a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 20, 2021. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a non-combatant evacuation operation (NEO) in Afghanistan.

