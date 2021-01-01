An official website of the United States Government 
A sailor holds the hand of an evacuee holding a baby down the steps of an aircraft.

Helping Hands

Naval Air Station Sigonella Command Master Chief Anna Wood assists an evacuee disembarking a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender, Aug. 22, 2021. NAS Sigonella is currently supporting the Department of Defense mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, special immigration visa recipients and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan.

