COVID Screening Medical staff from Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command Sigonella in Italy rehearse COVID-19 screening procedures in support of the Defense Department's mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, special immigration visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Aug. 20, 2021. Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Kegan Kay VIRIN: 210820-N-OX321-1036A.JPG