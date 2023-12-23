Ready to Respond A Marine aims at a notional enemy during an airfield seizure as part of Exercise Loobye at Bradshaw Field Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 12, 2021. The exercise demonstrates Marines' ability to conduct joint operations, to execute expeditionary operations and readiness to respond to a crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.38 MB) Tags: Marine Corps, Exercise Loobye Photo By: Marine Corps Cpl. Lydia Gordon VIRIN: 210812-M-KK393-1151.JPG Photo Gallery