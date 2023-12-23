Airport Evacuation Airmen guide qualified evacuees aboard an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III while supporting the noncombatant evacuation operation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 24, 2021. The Defense Department is committed to supporting the State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan and the evacuation of Afghan allies to safety. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.86 MB) Tags: air force, humanitarian, afghanistan, afghanistan evacuation Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Taylor Crul VIRIN: 210824-F-CQ002-1050.JPG Photo Gallery