Snapshots of what's happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine walks with a child and holds his hand in an area strewn with litter.

Corps Escort

A Marine assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Central Command escorts a youth to his family during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 24, 2021. U.S. service members and coalition forces are assisting the State Department with a noncombatant evacuation operation in Afghanistan.

