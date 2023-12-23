Puzzle Partners A sailor puts together puzzles with Afghan children at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Aug. 24, 2021, as the air station supports Operation Allies Refuge. The operation supports relocation flights for Afghan nationals and their families eligible for U.S. special immigrant visas. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.55 MB) Tags: Navy, Afghanistan, oar, Afghanistan Evacuation, Operation Allies Refuge Photo By: Navy Capt. Kevin Pickard, Jr. VIRIN: 210824-N-NO291-1003C.JPG Photo Gallery