An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman wearing a face mask and gloves holding a syringe leans over to give a soldier wearing a face mask a vaccination.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sikinia Kemp, a medic with JTF-South, administers the first Pfizer vaccine to Zack Soss of Roslyn, N.Y., at the vaccine point of distribution site located at State University of New York at Old Westbury, N.Y., Aug 5, 2021. New York State military forces continue to support several vaccination sites across the state as part of the state's ongoing efforts to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible.

Photo Gallery