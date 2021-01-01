Help in Haiti

Army Capt. Alix Idrache, a pilot and future operations planner assigned to Joint Task Force Bravo, delivers a patient to a paramedic emergency medical service volunteer during a medical evacuation mission in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 24, 2021. Task force members conducted relief efforts for Haitian people affected by the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck the island nation Aug. 14.