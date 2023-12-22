Best Practices

Air Force Maj. (Dr.) Andrew Bergland, with the 88th Medical Group, briefs Serbian Col. Danilo Jokovic, center, and Lt. Col. Vladan Zivkovic at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2021. The foreign doctors led a delegation sponsored by the Ohio National Guard’s State Partnership Program and visited the medical center and the 711th Human Performance Wing to learn best practices in combating COVID-19.