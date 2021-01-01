An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Civilians walk in a line across a flightline.

Rota Arrival

Evacuees from Afghanistan arrive at Naval Station Rota, Spain, Aug. 27, 2021. The naval station is supporting the State Department mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, special immigration visa recipients and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan.

