A service member, who's wearing a face mask and gloves, pulls up the right sleeve of an airman seated in a chair.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Air Force Senior Airman Rendall Powell with the 412th Test Wing receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Air Force Lt. Col. Yvonne Storey with the 412th Medical Group at the Airman and Family Readiness Center at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III directed mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for service members using Food and Drug Administration-approved vaccines.

