Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine standing in a crane uses a hose to wash a building.

A Marine prepares for the arrival of Afghan personnel at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Aug. 26, 2021. The Defense Department through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening and general support for Afghan evacuees.

