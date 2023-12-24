Schedule Check Leslie Kees, left, a civilian ER manager, and Navy Lt. Cmdr. Diana An, right, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Fort Belvoir, Va., review the ER monthly schedule at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, Wash., Oct. 22, 2021. The NMRTC’s medically qualified and trained service members were deployed and embedded with the hospital to help augment COVID-19 relief. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.89 MB) Tags: coronavirus Photo By: Army Sgt. Yesenia Barajas VIRIN: 211022-A-KC249-1039.JPG Photo Gallery