An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Four soldiers salute in front of a flame at a cemetery.

Special Forces Honors

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne) hold a wreath-laying ceremony at the gravesite of President John F. Kennedy in Section 45 of Arlington National Cemetery, Va., Nov. 3, 2021. The annual ceremony commemorates Kennedy’s contributions to the Army Special Forces, including authorizing the “Green Beret” as the official headgear for Special Forces soldiers.

Photo Gallery