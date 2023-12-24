Special Forces Honors Soldiers assigned to the 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne) hold a wreath-laying ceremony at the gravesite of President John F. Kennedy in Section 45 of Arlington National Cemetery, Va., Nov. 3, 2021. The annual ceremony commemorates Kennedy’s contributions to the Army Special Forces, including authorizing the “Green Beret” as the official headgear for Special Forces soldiers. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.7 MB) Tags: special operations command, army Photo By: Elizabeth Fraser, Army VIRIN: 211103-A-IW468-384Y.JPG Photo Gallery