Hospital Help

Army 1st Lt. Samuel Wingerter administers medication to a recovering COVID-19 patient at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Oct. 28, 2021. Kootenai Health is the only site in Idaho that has military hospital support. Soldiers assigned to the hospital center are deployed from Fort Carson, Colo., in support of the continued Defense Department COVID-19 response to help communities in need.