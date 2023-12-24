Hospital Help Army 1st Lt. Samuel Wingerter administers medication to a recovering COVID-19 patient at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Oct. 28, 2021. Kootenai Health is the only site in Idaho that has military hospital support. Soldiers assigned to the hospital center are deployed from Fort Carson, Colo., in support of the continued Defense Department COVID-19 response to help communities in need. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.6 MB) Tags: army, health, coronavirus Photo By: Army Sgt. Yesenia Barajas VIRIN: 211028-A-KC249-1155.JPG Photo Gallery