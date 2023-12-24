A Warm Embrace

A service member assigned to Task Force Liberty embraces an Afghan child at a park at Liberty Village in support of Operation Allies Welcome on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 28, 2021. The Defense Department through Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities in permanent or temporary structures as quickly as possible.