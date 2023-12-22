Project Convergence Army Pfc. Daniel Candales uses a tactical robotic controller to control an expeditionary modular autonomous vehicle as a practice exercise in preparation for Project Convergence at Yuma Proving Ground, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2021. Project Convergence is the Army’s contribution to the military-wide Joint All Domain Command and Control concept, where data will link together land, air, sea, cyber and space capabilities. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.28 MB) Tags: Army, Science, Technology Photo By: Army Sgt. Marita Schwab VIRIN: 211118-O-JT723-932.JPG Photo Gallery