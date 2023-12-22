An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A man holds a device while standing in front of robotic vehicle.

Project Convergence

Army Pfc. Daniel Candales uses a tactical robotic controller to control an expeditionary modular autonomous vehicle as a practice exercise in preparation for Project Convergence at Yuma Proving Ground, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2021. Project Convergence is the Army’s contribution to the military-wide Joint All Domain Command and Control concept, where data will link together land, air, sea, cyber and space capabilities.

