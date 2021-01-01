Landstuhl Vaccinations

Army Sgt. Heidy Bucheli, noncommissioned officer in charge of anesthesiology at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, prepares a COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 5 to 11 at LRMC in Landstuhl, Germany, Nov. 18, 2021. LRMC, the largest American hospital overseas, began COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11, becoming one of the first military treatment facilities overseas to vaccinate that patient population.