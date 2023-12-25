Patient Care Navy Lt. j.g. Roberto Ramirez, assigned to the Navy Medical Readiness Training Command in San Diego, checks on a patient in the intensive care unit during COVID-19 response operations at San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, N.M., Dec. 16, 2021. Sailors are deployed from California in support of the Defense Department's COVID-19 response operations to help communities in need. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (6.68 MB) Tags: navy, health, coronavirus Photo By: Army Spc. Nicholas Goodman VIRIN: 211216-A-TV877-1001A.JPG Photo Gallery