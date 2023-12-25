Ice Cold Fighters Airmen conduct ice rescue training at Six Mile Lake at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 29, 2021. Firefighters learned skills necessary for safe rescue and recovery operations in, on and around ice and cold water. They were certified as ice rescue technicians after completing a classroom session, practical skills evaluation and a written examination. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.79 MB) Tags: Air Force Photo By: Alejandro Peña, Air Force VIRIN: 211229-F-HY271-0658F.JPG Photo Gallery