Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman puts a box into the trunk of a vehicle.

Coronavirus Response

Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Wohllebe loads COVID-19 test kits and N95 masks into a vehicle at Camp Hartell in Windsor Locks, Conn., Jan. 8, 2022. Connecticut National Guard members distributed more than 166,000 tests and 168,000 masks from five regional points of distribution to child care workers throughout the state.

