Testing Site Army Sgt. Karla Fernandez of the Puerto Rico State Guard performs a COVID-19 test on Ana Negron in Villalba, Puerto Rico, Jan 4, 2022. The Puerto Rico National Guard continues to support the island's Department of Health in maintaining citizens' health and safety in the fight against COVID-19. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.43 MB) Tags: National Guard, coronavirus Photo By: Army Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa, Puerto Rico Army National Guard VIRIN: 220104-Z-CN561-2028.JPG Photo Gallery