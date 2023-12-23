Skate Date

Air Force Brig. Gen. Daniel Gabrielli, Task Force Holloman commander, skates with Afghan evacuees during an event at Aman Omid Village on Holloman Air Force Base, N. M., Jan. 9, 2022. The Defense Department through Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees.