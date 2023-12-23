An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A man smiles and holds hands with a boy as they roller-skate with two other boys.

Skate Date

Air Force Brig. Gen. Daniel Gabrielli, Task Force Holloman commander, skates with Afghan evacuees during an event at Aman Omid Village on Holloman Air Force Base, N. M., Jan. 9, 2022. The Defense Department through Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees.

Photo Gallery