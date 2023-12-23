Mask Fit Test

Airmen assigned to the 15th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental flight perform N95 mask fit tests on 15th Medical Group personnel at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 7, 2022. Airmen were exposed to a pungent solution before wearing personal protective gear, acquainting them with the smell and allowing them to easily indicate if the solution is detectable through their masks.