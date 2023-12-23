An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier opens a potable water tank hatch.

Hatch Handler

Army Capt. Wesley Becker opens a potable water tank hatch at a water distribution site at the Aliamanu Military Reservation, Hawaii, Jan. 12, 2022. The Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing.

