Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier, wearing a face mask and gloves, gives an unopened tube to a medical tech wearing personal protective equipment.

Swab Collection

Air Force Airman 1st Class Jamaika V. Ganal, assigned to the Task Force Medical, Hawaii National Guard Joint Task Force, handles an unopened tube to swab an administrator for COVID-19 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center, Honolulu, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2022. In response to increasing COVID-19 cases in the state, Hawaii National Guard support was requested for COVID-19 testing site support at multiple county-led testing locations.

  • Download Image: Full Size (6.93 MB)
  • Tags: coronavirus
  • Photo By: Army 1st Lt. Anyah Peatross, Hawaii Army National Guard VIRIN: 220110-Z-QL956-0011.JPG
