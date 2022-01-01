Pallet Pull Air Force Senior Airman Everett Chambers, a health services manager for the 175th Medical Group, Maryland Air National Guard, moves a pallet of Remdesivir therapeutics for the omicron COVID-19 variant at a strategic national stockpile warehouse in Maryland, Jan. 14, 2022. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (11.51 MB) Tags: national guard, air force, coronavirus Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Sarah McClanahan, Maryland Air National Guard VIRIN: 220114-Z-UY654-1105.JPG Photo Gallery