Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman wearing a face mask moves a pallet of boxes.

Pallet Pull

Air Force Senior Airman Everett Chambers, a health services manager for the 175th Medical Group, Maryland Air National Guard, moves a pallet of Remdesivir therapeutics for the omicron COVID-19 variant at a strategic national stockpile warehouse in Maryland, Jan. 14, 2022.

