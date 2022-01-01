Conex Conversation Air Force airmen converse inside a Negatively Pressurized Conex Lite on a C-130 Hercules at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 9, 2022. The 30-foot NPCL is certified for use aboard the C-17 Globemaster III and multiple C-130 Hercules variants and was designed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and United States Transportation Command's request for the high-capacity airlift of COVID-19 passengers. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (3.75 MB) Tags: air force, coronavirus Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez VIRIN: 220109-F-MG692-0011A.JPG Photo Gallery