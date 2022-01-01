An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor uses a rope to climb out of a helicopter hovering over a ship at sea.

Neptune Strike

U.S. and Norwegian sailors fast-rope from an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter during Neptune Strike 2022 in the Mediterranean Sea, Jan. 25, 2022. The exercise highlights NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the alliance.

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.95 MB)
  • Tags: NATO, Navy
  • Photo By: Public Affairs Officer Marius Vågenes Villanger / Norwegian Armed Forces.) VIRIN: 220125-N-N0874-0006M.JPG
Photo Gallery