Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers unload boxes of supplies from pallets in a storage room.

Supply Support

Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division help unload humanitarian goods in support of the U.S. Agency for International Development in Jasionka, Poland, Feb. 25, 2022. The Defense Department was supporting the State Department to assist American citizens and other designated personnel departing Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression.

