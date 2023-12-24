Recovery Mission Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andy Thomas and Dr. Katie Fine, a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency scientific recovery expert, examine possible material evidence during a recovery mission in Sekong province, Laos, Feb. 19, 2022. The agency’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.73 MB) Tags: Vietnam War, POW/MIA, Air Force, Laos Photo By: Army Staff Sgt. John Miller VIRIN: 220219-A-FI370-1167M.JPG Photo Gallery