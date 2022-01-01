An official website of the United States Government 
Maryland Army National Guard members wearing personal protective equipment guide patients through self-swab COVID-19 tests.

Testing Site

Maryland Army National Guard members assigned to the 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, guide patients to a self-swab test at a COVID-19 testing site at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton, Md., Feb. 4, 2022. At the direction of Gov. Larry Hogan, up to 1,000 MDNG members were activated to assist state and local health officials with their COVID-19 response to include the distribution of COVID-19 test kits, 20 million KN95 and N95 masks, and other personal protective equipment and to provide support to skilled nursing facilities, hospitals and testing sites.

  • Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan, Air National Guard VIRIN: 220204-Z-UY654-1140.JPG
