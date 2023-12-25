An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier guides a vehicle while on a tactical road march.

Road Guide

An soldier assigned to the 3rd Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, ground guides a vehicle while on a tactical road march at Rose Barracks, Germany, Feb. 22, 2022. The 2CR conducts a winter tactical road march more than 1500 kilometers from Germany to Latvia to demonstrate its ability to deploy in an austere environment, foster multinational relationships, and increase interoperability with its NATO Allies and partners.

