An soldier assigned to the 3rd Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, ground guides a vehicle while on a tactical road march at Rose Barracks, Germany, Feb. 22, 2022. The 2CR conducts a winter tactical road march more than 1500 kilometers from Germany to Latvia to demonstrate its ability to deploy in an austere environment, foster multinational relationships, and increase interoperability with its NATO Allies and partners. Tags: NATO, ukraine response Photo By: Army Cpl. Uriel Ramirez VIRIN: 220222-A-GQ344-1007.JPG