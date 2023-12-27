Safe Arrival

Task Force Palehorse, assigned to the 7th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, arrives in Poland, Feb. 25, 2022. The Air Cavalry Brigade moved AH-64 Apaches and UH-60 Black Hawks from Greece to Poland in support of the United States’ decision to increase its military presence and activities in Europe as part of its solid and ongoing commitment to its NATO allies and partners.