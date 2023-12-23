Joint Mission

Two Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, arrive at Siauliai Air Base, Lithuania, Feb. 27, 2022, in support of NATO’s collective defense. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa’s ability to support and integrate with NATO’s air policing missions continually hardens the alliance’s solidarity, collective resolve and ability to adapt to a dynamic warfighting environment.