Midair Refueling An Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker provides fuel to an F15E Strike Eagle over Eastern Europe, Feb. 26, 2022. The 100th Aerial Refueling Wing assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall is currently operating missions out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, providing 24-hour support to NATO allies and partners.