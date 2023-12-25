Honored Veteran

Annie Laura Bailey, one of the first women in Georgia to join the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps in 1943, speaks with Army Spc. Dionna Smith, left, and Army Spc. Ahmyra Hollis at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Statesboro, Ga., Feb. 27, 2022. Bailey was honored as part of Women’s History Month, which recognizes the contributions women have made to the nation.