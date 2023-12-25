An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two soldiers speak to an older woman.

Honored Veteran

Annie Laura Bailey, one of the first women in Georgia to join the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps in 1943, speaks with Army Spc. Dionna Smith, left, and Army Spc. Ahmyra Hollis at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Statesboro, Ga., Feb. 27, 2022. Bailey was honored as part of Women’s History Month, which recognizes the contributions women have made to the nation.

Photo Gallery