Constitution Support Sailors assigned to the USS Constitution pack food for needy families as part of Mobile Navy Week in Boston, Feb. 21, 2022. During normal operations, sailors aboard the Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship's mission of promoting the Navy's history. The USS Constitution is the world's oldest commissioned warship afloat.