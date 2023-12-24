Aerial Refueling A Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker during joint refueling training over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 16, 2022. The drogue-and-probe method of aerial refueling utilizes a trailing hose with a basket on the end, which pilots connect with and receive fuel from via a probe on their aircraft. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (3.83 MB) Tags: marine corps, indo-pacific Photo By: Air Force Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte VIRIN: 220216-F-ZJ963-1252C.JPG Photo Gallery