Aerial Resupply

Soldiers assigned to the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, conduct aerial resupply of 60 pallets of Class I supplies in support of Saber Strike 2022 at DZ Unity in Adazi, Latvia, Feb 22, 2022. Aerial resupply operations provide troops timely and accurate logistical support and tests modern capabilities in the Baltic region.